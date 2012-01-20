BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 20 Shares in Belgian banking and insurance group KBC rose as much as 10.1 percent in early trading on Friday to a two-month high after it announced the planned sale of its Polish insurance unit Warta for 770 million euros..
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: