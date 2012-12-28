(Adds Slovenian finmin comment, background)
BRUSSELS/LJUBLJANA Dec 28 Belgian banking and
insurance group KBC said it had agreed to sell its 22
percent stake in Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) to Slovenia, one
of the last remaining divestments required by EU regulators.
Slovenian Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said the 2.8
million euro ($3.70 million) transaction should ease the sale of
NLB, the country's biggest bank, planned for next year, as the
government will become the unlisted bank's sole owner with a
stake of about 85 percent.
He also said he expected NLB's contingent convertible bonds
(CoCos) worth 320 million euros, which the Slovenian government
bought in July, to be converted into an ownership stake in the
bank in the first half of 2013, when NLB's Core Tier 1 capital
ratio is expected to fall below 7 percent.
KBC, which received 7 billion euros ($9.26 billion) of aid
in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, said the deal would have a
negative 100 million euro impact on its fourth-quarter results,
with a negligible effect on KBC's capital.
KBC still has to find buyers for Antwerp Diamond Bank, KBC
Bank Deutschland and Serbian unit KBC Banka. KBC Chief Executive
Johan Thijs said in a statement that the latter was proceeding
well, but the sale of the Belgian and German assets was proving
more challenging.
Slovenia is struggling to revive growth after four years of
decline or stagnation and enforce public spending cuts, pension
and labour reforms to avoid an international bailout.
Its banks, mostly state-owned, have a total of 6.7 billion
euros of bad loans, equivalent to 19 percent of its annual GDP.
($1 = 0.7563 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Marja Novak; Editing by
Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)