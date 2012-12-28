BRUSSELS Dec 28 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said on Friday that it had agreed to sell its 22 percent stake in Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) to Slovenia for 2.8 million euros, one of the last remaining divestments required by EU regulators.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros ($9.26 billion) of aid in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, said the deal would have a negative 100 million euro impact on its fourth quarter results, with a negligible effect on KBC's capital.

KBC still has to find buyers for Antwerp Diamond Bank, KBC Bank Deutschland and Serbian unit KBC Banka. KBC Chief Executive Johan Thijs said in a statement that the latter was proceeding well, but the sale of the Belgian and German assets was proving more challenging. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)