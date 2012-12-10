* To repay remaining 3 bln euros of aid to Belgium in Dec
* To repay 1.17 bln euros to Flemish region in H1 2013
* Issues 1.25 bln euros of shares at 9.5 pct discount, 750
mln capital note
* Belgium says should help keep debt ratio below 100 pct/GDP
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Dec 10 Belgian banking and insurance
group KBC is selling 1.25 billion euros ($1.6 billion)
of new shares to shore up its capital position as it pays back
state aid to Belgium.
KBC, which received 7 billion euros from Belgium and the
region of Flanders during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, said
on Monday it would pay the 3 billion euros outstanding to
Belgium along with a 450 million euro premium on Dec. 17.
The group said it was committed to maintaining a capital
ratio of 10 percent of risk-weighted assets under tough new
Basel III regulations and so had decided to raise 1.25 billion
euros from selling new shares to investors on Monday.
It sold shares at 21.25 euros each, a discount of 9.5
percent to Friday's closing price. They have risen in value by
141 percent since the end of 2011.
"This is a clear testimony of the trust institutional
investors place in KBC's fundamentals and bank-insurance
business model," Chief Executive Johan Thijs said in a
statement.
Issuing new stock dilutes earnings per share for existing
investors.
However, Matthias De Wit, banking analyst at Petercam, said
the share price surge had made such a move an attractive option
for KBC, even if it had indicated previously it would not do so.
"I can understand it. It's logical. There might even be some
relief because it removes uncertainty," he said.
Core shareholders owning 54.1 percent of the stock said they
supported the move.
For Belgium, the money will arrive at a useful time, given
it has committed to paying 2.92 billion euros for a third
bailout of Franco-Belgian group Dexia.
"This should help with our efforts to keep Belgium's
debt-to-GDP ratio under 100 percent," a finance ministry
spokesman said. The ratio was 97.8 at the end of 2011, according
to the central bank.
KBC also plans to issue a non-dilutive capital note of about
750 million euros in the first quarter of 2013.
KBC, which repaid 500 million euros plus a 15 percent
premium to the Belgian state a year ago, said it would also be
giving back 1.17 billion euros of aid to Flanders, along with a
50 percent premium, or 580 million euros, in the first half of
next year.
The transfers would see the group fulfil its pledge to repay
4.67 billion euros of principal, plus penalties, by the end of
2013. It would then still owe Flanders 2.33 billion euros.
KBC said it would continue its dialogue with the European
Commission regarding further asset sales.
It also referred to two negative items that would impact its
fourth quarter results.
The first, based on a change in Belgian legislation, would
be a hit of 50 million euros for income tax expenses. The
second, based on current market conditions, was a net 100
million euros of non-recurring items.
Separately on Monday, the head of KBC Bank Ireland told
Irish media that mortgage arrears there had dropped for the
first time in five years during October and November, although
the decline was small.
"We expect things to moderate in '13 and we're looking
forward then in '14 and '15 to reverting to substantial
profitability as a business," John Reynolds told Irish state
broadcaster RTE at the opening of its first retail branch in
Ireland on Monday.
JP Morgan Securities is joint global coordinator and joint
bookrunner for KBC's share offering, while Nomura International
is joint bookrunner and KBC Securities joint global coordinator
and co-bookrunner.