BRUSSELS Aug 8 Belgian Financial group KBC
is considering an early repayment of the remaining 2.33
billion euros ($3.10 billion) of state aid it received, instead
of paying it back in seven equal tranches until 2020, its Chief
Executive said.
"The question arises, will we do an early repayment? We will
definitely look into the possibilities but we are not announcing
anything today," CEO Johan Thijs told a conference call.
The group which received 7 billion euros in state aid from
the Belgian federal government and the Flemish regional
government at the height of the financial crisis, has already
repaid the federal state and paid back a first tranche of what
it received from Flemish government in July. [ID:nWEB007JP}
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)