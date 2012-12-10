BRIEF-Houston Martin reports 13.09 pct stake in Tellurian Inc
* Houston Martin reports 13.09 percent stake in Tellurian Inc as on Feb. 10, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lJHBKF) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 10 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said on Monday it was paying back 3 billion euros ($3.88 billion) still outstanding to the Belgian state and was issuing 1.25 billion euros of new shares.
KBC, which received 7 billion euros from Belgium and the region of Flanders during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, said it also planned to repay Flanders 1.17 billion euros of aid in the first half of next year. ($1 = 0.7735 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes