BRUSSELS Dec 10 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said on Monday it was paying back 3 billion euros ($3.88 billion) still outstanding to the Belgian state and was issuing 1.25 billion euros of new shares.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros from Belgium and the region of Flanders during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, said it also planned to repay Flanders 1.17 billion euros of aid in the first half of next year. ($1 = 0.7735 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)