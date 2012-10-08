BRUSSELS Oct 8 Belgian banking group KBC said on Monday it would stop all activities that were not part of its core markets of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

By 2015, the group expects to improve its cost-income ratio to 55 percent, and aims for a liquidity coverage ratio of 100 percent, it added. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)