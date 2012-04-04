(Corrects name of Polish insurer to Warta from Waria)
BRUSSELS, April 4 German insurer Talanx
International and Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
won EU approval on Wednesday to acquire control of Belgian
banking and insurance group KBC's Polish insurance unit
Warta.
Talanx, Germany's third-largest insurer, will be the number
two player in Poland after the acquisition behind Polish insurer
PZU. Talanx owns 50.2 percent of Hannover Re
, the world's third-biggest reinsurer.
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal
would not raise competition concerns.
"The Commission found that the parties would have only a
moderate combined market presence, that the addition in market
share resulting from the transaction is negligible and that
sufficient and strong competitors will remain active on the
markets concerned," the EU competition watchdog said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell)