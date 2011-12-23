BRUSSELS Dec 23 Belgian banking and insurance group KBC confirmed on Friday that it would repay the Belgian state 500 million euros of a total of 7 billion euros it received in aid to help it through the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

KBC said it would pay the federal government in cash with an additional 15 percent penalty, taking the total sum to 575 million euros ($749.7 million).

KBC took 3.5 billion euros from the federal state and the same amount from the northern Belgian region of Flanders. It pays each annual interest of 8.5 percent with the option of buying back the securities, albeit incurring a penalty in doing so. ($1 = 0.767 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)