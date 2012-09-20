UPDATE 1-VW talks with union break down, leaving costs deal in limbo
* VW confirms talks breakdown, declines comment (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
LONDON, Sept 20 KBC Advanced Technologies PLC : * Tech - appointment of director & chief financial officer * Caroline Brown Was appointed to the board of kbc as chief financial officer
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.