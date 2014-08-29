Aug 29 KBC Ancora CVA

* Recorded a profit of EUR 26.4 million in financial year 2013/2014, equivalent to EUR 0.34 per share

* Result in second half of financial year was EUR -10.6 million, or EUR -0.14 per share

* Aims to distribute a dividend of up to EUR 2.00 per share in respect of financial year 2014

* Will not distribute a dividend in respect of financial year 2015