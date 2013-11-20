BRIEF-Tomson expects to record rise in consol profit after tax for FY 2016
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016
BRUSSELS Nov 20 KBC Ancora CVA : * Lansdowne partners Austria GMBH participation in KBC Ancora fell below 1% on 12 November 2013 * Lansdowne Partners Austria GMBH is controlled by Lansdowne Partners International Limited
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are above €4bn, according to a lead.
BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungarian commercial banks should sharply cut mortgage interest rate spreads which have remained high even though central bank interest rates have fallen to record lows, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.