BRUSSELS Nov 18 KBC Groupe SA : * Dirk Heremans and Julien de Wilde have stepped down from the boards of KBC

Group and KBC Bank, respectively * Heremans is replaced by Msjuliakiraly, who until earlier this year was deputy

governor of Central Bank of Hungary * Says Julien de Wilde is being replaced Bynabil Ariss, former vice chairman of

JP Morgan in London