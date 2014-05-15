May 15 KBC Groupe Sa :

* KBC ended the first quarter of 2014 with a net profit of 397 mln euros

* Adjusted net profit came to 387 mln euros for the first quarter of 2014

* The liquidity position of group remains very strong, with both the LCR and NSFR being well above 100 pct

* Net interest margin up from 1.92 pct to 2 pct

* Net interest income stood at 1002 mln euros, up 1 pct quarter-on-quarter and 1 pct year-on-year on a comparable basis

* Loan loss impairment stood at 103 million euros in Q1, versus 293 mln euros recorded a year earlier