May 15 KBC Groupe Sa :
* KBC ended the first quarter of 2014 with a net profit of
397 mln euros
* Adjusted net profit came to 387 mln euros for the first
quarter of 2014
* The liquidity position of group remains very strong, with
both the LCR and NSFR being well above 100 pct
* Net interest margin up from 1.92 pct to 2 pct
* Net interest income stood at 1002 mln euros, up 1 pct
quarter-on-quarter and 1 pct year-on-year on a comparable basis
* Loan loss impairment stood at 103 million euros in Q1,
versus 293 mln euros recorded a year earlier
