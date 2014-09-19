IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Sept 19 Kbc Groupe Sa :
* Kbc Groep takes decision on Antwerp Diamond bank
* Given that sale of Antwerp Diamond Bank could not be completed, KBC has decided, to run down loan portfolio and activities of ADB in a gradual and orderly manner
* Kbc will carry out this process with respect for its clients and contractual arrangements agreed with them
* No new loans will be granted at ADB and no new business developed
* Over time, therefore, activities, portfolio and legal entity of ADB will be removed entirely from Kbc's scope
* Outstanding loans will initially continue to be managed by ADB and then in a later phase by Kbc
* Run-down process will be carried out through a merger by absorption in which ADB will be absorbed into KBC
* Impairment recorded on sale of ADB in 2012 and 2013 will be reversed
* Impairment reversal will have a positive impact of 0.1 billion euros on Kbc's results in Q3 of 2014
* Additional loan losses will have to be recognised during run-down period that cannot be recorded immediately under IFRS
* Combined effect on income statement will be slightly negative
* There will not be any collective dismissal in Belgium
* Redundancy settlement will be worked out for other employees of these entities
* Team of ADB staff will oversee run-down of operations in Belgium; other members of ADB's antwerp staff to be deployed elsewhere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
