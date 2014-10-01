BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 Kbc Groupe Sa
* KBC group : KBC completes sale of KBC Bank Deutschland
* The deal will free up some 0.1 billion euros of capital for KBC,
* Not have any material impact on KBC's financial results, but will improve KBC's solvency position by around 15 basis points.
* Sale of KBC Bank Deutschland heralds end of divestment programme for KBC
* Kbc has now met all its commitments to European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: