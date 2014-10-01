Oct 1 Kbc Groupe Sa

* KBC group : KBC completes sale of KBC Bank Deutschland

* The deal will free up some 0.1 billion euros of capital for KBC,

* Not have any material impact on KBC's financial results, but will improve KBC's solvency position by around 15 basis points.

* Sale of KBC Bank Deutschland heralds end of divestment programme for KBC

* Kbc has now met all its commitments to European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: