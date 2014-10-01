Oct 1 Kbc Groupe SA :

* On Sept 16 and Sept 25 2014, KBC collapsed two remaining CDOs in its portfolio. These collapses will free up 0.3 billion euros in capital and increase KBC's solvency by 0.4 pct

* Will also have a negative impact of slightly above 20 million euros on KBC's third-quarter income statement