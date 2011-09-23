* Q3 shr loss $0.13 vs shr loss of $0.02 a year ago
* Q3 home deliveries fall 31 pct
Sept 23 KB Home , the fifth-largest U.S.
homebuilder, posted a wider third-quarter loss as home
deliveries fell by nearly a third.
For the quarter ended Aug. 31, the company reported a net
loss of $9.6 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $1.4
million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Quarterly sales fell 27 percent to $367.3 million, while
home deliveries fell to 1,603 homes from 2,320 homes.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $5.72 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
