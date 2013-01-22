BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Jan 22 KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, said it would form a mortgage company with a unit of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc to offer services to KB Home customers.
The new company, to be called Home Community Mortgage LLC, is expected to start business in the latter part of this year, KB Home said.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.