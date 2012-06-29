(Corrects paragraph 1 to say orders rose 3 pct, not 2 pct. Also corrects net orders figure in paragraph 2)

June 29 KB Home reported a narrower second-quarter loss, helped by higher selling prices and a 3 percent increase in net orders.

The fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder said net orders rose to 2,049 homes in the quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

The first-quarter net loss was $24.1 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $68.5 million, or 89 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $302.9 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $8.70 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 8 percent in premarket trade. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)