WRAPUP 1-Phonemakers pile in to exploit Samsung weakness
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* Q2 loss/shr $0.31 vs loss $0.89 a year ago
* Q2 revenue rises 11 pct
* Average selling price up 9 pct to $233,000
* Shares rise as much as 7 pct (Adds details, updates share movement)
June 29 KB Home signaled a return to profitability after two quarters of losses as higher selling prices and new orders provided more evidence of a fledgling recovery in the U.S. housing market, driving up its shares 7 percent.
KB Home said net orders increased 3 percent to 2,049 homes in the second quarter, and rose 18 percent in value to $503.1 million.
"Entering the second half of 2012, we have a strong backlog of homes with higher selling prices and better margins to help restore profitability," Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said in a statement.
Rival Lennar Corp, the first to release second-quarter results from the homebuilder pack this week, reported a 40 percent jump in orders.
Lennar, the third-largest homebuilder by revenue in the United States, said it was able to charge higher prices as home buyers looked to take advantage of record-low interest rates.
KB's second-quarter net loss narrowed to $24.1 million, or 31 cents per share, from $68.5 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's shares, which lost 6 percent in the three months to Thursday's close, were up 6 percent at $9.20 in morning trade. They touched a high of $9.28. The broader S&P 1500 Homebuilding Sub-Industry Index was up 3 percent. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and Ted Kerr)
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.