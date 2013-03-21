BRIEF-Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage:
March 21 KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss and a jump in new home orders.
The company's net loss narrowed to $12.46 million, or 16 cents per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 28 from $45.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 22 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net orders rose 40 percent to 1,671 homes. Orders are a key indicator for builders, who do not book revenue until they build and sell a house.
* Says pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets