Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
March 19 KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss and said new home orders rose.
Net income was $10.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
New home orders rose 6 percent to 1,765 units.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field