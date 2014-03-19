March 19 KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss and said new home orders rose.

Net income was $10.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

New home orders rose 6 percent to 1,765 units.

