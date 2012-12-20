Dec 20 KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a rise in quarterly revenue as selling prices rose and orders jumped for the third straight quarter.

Net income fell to $7.7 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $13.9 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 20 percent to $578.2 million.

Orders rose 4 percent to 1,557 units. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they build and sell a house.