UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 23 Kommunalbanken AS on Tuesday sold $300 million of floating rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KBN AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 10/31/2016 +13 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/31/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Updates prices)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,274.83 points on Tuesday, dragged down by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with a profit slump for HSBC. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Tuesday it will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree with local regulator