Feb 23 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc
said it is bringing more foreign workers to Australia in
response to labor shortages resulting from the growing number of
large projects under way in the country.
Since the start of the year, KBR alone has been awarded work
on the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project and the Pilbara
iron ore expansion in Western Australia, and last year it won a
contract for the Browse LNG project as well.
After conversations with clients and state governments in
Australia, Chief Executive Bill Utt said he sees a growing
recognition that the country was approaching full employment.
But his company has been able to land U.S. expatriates "at a
cost that is not terribly different than what we are paying the
Australia labor because of the scarcity of that resource across
the country."
Separately, he said on a conference call that Houston-based
KBR is seeing more potential downstream work in its home market,
including "multiple" ammonia plants and chemical plants.
Shares of KBR were up 5.6 percent in morning trading on
Thursday, after it reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit but maintained its 2012 outlook.
