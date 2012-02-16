Feb 16 KBR Inc is fighting in New
York federal court against a $200 million settlement of a
five-year dispute over an oil project off Brazil, according to
former parent Halliburton Co, which is liable for that
money.
Halliburton disclosed in its annual report on Thursday that
KBR, a U.S. engineering company, had filed a motion to vacate
the arbitration award in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
The award to Barracuda & Caratinga Leasing Co, controlled by
Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, related to failed
bolts on subsea flowlines that were part of a $2.5 billion
oilfield project contract awarded to KBR.
After the settlement in September 2011, KBR said in a
regulatory filing a month later that Halliburton may decide to
challenge all or part of the award, in which case KBR would be
responsible for the associated legal costs.
Under their 2007 separation, Halliburton had agreed to
shoulder any Barracuda-Caratinga award against KBR, formerly
known as Kellogg Brown & Root.
The Brazilians then filed a lawsuit in November to enforce
the arbitration award. It is Barracuda & Caratinga Leasing Co v.
Kellogg Brown & Root LLC, case no. 1:11-cv-07827-PGG.
