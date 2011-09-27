* Dispute over faulty bolts on subsea oilfield flowlines

Sept 27 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) has ended a five-year dispute over failed bolts on subsea oilfield flowlines off the coast of Brazil, settling for $200 million to be paid by former parent Halliburton Co (HAL.N).

KBR said on Tuesday it was notified late last week of the award in favor of Barracuda & Caratinga Leasing Co, controlled by Brazilian state oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA).

According to filings with regulators, Petrobras asked KBR to replace certain subsea flowline bolts that failed through mid-November 2005 and later replaced other bolts on its own.

In March 2006, Petrobras said it submitted the matter for arbitration in New York under the guidelines of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

The $2.5 billion Barracuda-Caratinga contract given to KBR had included construction of 54 wells and related equipment, as well as the start-up and operations support for the fields.

The award of about $200 million includes the estimated costs for bolt replacement and costs incurred by Barracuda in the arbitration. Under their 2007 separation, Halliburton Co agreed to shoulder any Barracuda-Caratinga costs.

Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, has now cleared another large KBR-related liability, given that KBR settled with Britain's Serious Fraud Office in February over a Nigerian bribery case. [ID:nLDE71F2FD]

In July, a Texas jury rejected claims brought by a woman who said she was raped by fellow employees while working for KBR in Iraq six years ago. [ID:nN1E7671WG] (Reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by Andre Grenon)