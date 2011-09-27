* Dispute over faulty bolts on subsea oilfield flowlines
* Halliburton covers $200 mln settlement for former unit
Sept 27 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc
(KBR.N) has ended a five-year dispute over failed bolts on
subsea oilfield flowlines off the coast of Brazil, settling for
$200 million to be paid by former parent Halliburton Co
(HAL.N).
KBR said on Tuesday it was notified late last week of the
award in favor of Barracuda & Caratinga Leasing Co, controlled
by Brazilian state oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
According to filings with regulators, Petrobras asked KBR
to replace certain subsea flowline bolts that failed through
mid-November 2005 and later replaced other bolts on its own.
In March 2006, Petrobras said it submitted the matter for
arbitration in New York under the guidelines of the United
Nations Commission on International Trade Law.
The $2.5 billion Barracuda-Caratinga contract given to KBR
had included construction of 54 wells and related equipment, as
well as the start-up and operations support for the fields.
The award of about $200 million includes the estimated
costs for bolt replacement and costs incurred by Barracuda in
the arbitration. Under their 2007 separation, Halliburton Co
agreed to shoulder any Barracuda-Caratinga costs.
Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield services
company, has now cleared another large KBR-related liability,
given that KBR settled with Britain's Serious Fraud Office in
February over a Nigerian bribery case. [ID:nLDE71F2FD]
In July, a Texas jury rejected claims brought by a woman
who said she was raped by fellow employees while working for
KBR in Iraq six years ago. [ID:nN1E7671WG]
(Reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by Andre Grenon)