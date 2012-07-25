US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Engineering company KBR Inc posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and tightened its 2012 earnings outlook to capture the upper end of its previous forecast.
Its second-quarter net profit rose to $104 million, or 70 cents per share, from $100 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. But revenue fell 16 percent to $2.06 billion, below the $2.2 billion expected by analysts.
The company updated its 2012 earnings forecast to $2.60 to $2.80 per share, raising the lower end of the range from $2.45 per share previously. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: