July 25 Engineering company KBR Inc posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday and tightened its 2012 earnings outlook to capture the upper end of its previous forecast.

Its second-quarter net profit rose to $104 million, or 70 cents per share, from $100 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. But revenue fell 16 percent to $2.06 billion, below the $2.2 billion expected by analysts.

The company updated its 2012 earnings forecast to $2.60 to $2.80 per share, raising the lower end of the range from $2.45 per share previously. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary Hill)