By David Ingram
Jan 23 The U.S. government on Thursday accused
defense contractor KBR Inc of defrauding its military in
Iraq by giving inflated deals to two Kuwait-based subcontractors
who in turn paid kickbacks of as much as $1 million to KBR
employees.
It was not clear how much the companies could be required to
pay if the government were to prevail. The suit did not seek a
specific amount in damages.
In a statement, the Justice Department said it had filed the
lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of
Illinois against Houston-based KBR and subcontractors La
Nouvelle General Trading & Contracting Co and First Kuwaiti
Trading Co.
KBR was a key government contractor for the U.S. Army after
the 2003 invasion of Iraq, providing transportation,
maintenance, food, shelter and facilities management. KBR did
not immediately respond to requests for comment on the suit.
The Justice Department alleged that KBR took kickbacks from
subcontractors La Nouvelle and First Kuwaiti and then sought
inflated or undue reimbursement from the U.S. government for
goods and services.
A statement from the department said La Nouvelle arranged
with KBR to supply fuel tankers at triple their value and then
gave a $1 million bank draft to the KBR employee who awarded the
subcontract. KBR also allegedly continued paying leases on
trucks that had been returned to First Kuwaiti and then filed
for reimbursement for the unnecessary payments.
The suit also alleges that KBR used refrigerated trailers as
temporary morgues and then did not sanitize them before using
the trailers to haul ice for troops.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rock Island has convicted 10
companies and individuals in connection with Iraq War contracts.
Three of the individuals are KBR subcontract managers who
admitted taking kickbacks or making false statements in
connection with the allegations in the government complaint.