Oct 27 KBR Inc (KBR.N), a U.S. engineering and services company, said on Thursday its headcount in Iraq was 10,000 near the end of the third quarter, or about half the level reported a few years ago.

But KBR Chief Executive Bill Utt said there was more work to be done in Iraq as U.S. diplomats moved in -- the company won a $500 million contract in August to support the State Department in the country for one year, plus an option year.

"While it is shrinking, there's still a lot of moving pieces for KBR," Utt told analysts on a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. [ID:nN1E79P28V]

Utt said there would be more detail along with the company's 2012 forecast in January. KBR expects $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion in revenue from U.S. defense-related work in 2011. (Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)