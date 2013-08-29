Aug 29 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc
has won its latest court battle with Pemex in a
decade-long dispute over payments from the Mexican state oil
company for offshore platform work.
KBR aims to collect $356 million awarded by an international
arbitration panel, and a federal judge in New York confirmed
that and said a Mexican court's nullification of the award
"violated basic notions of justice," according to a KBR
statement on Thursday.
Andrew Farley, general counsel for KBR, said the decision
moved the company one step closer to resolving the issue.
Pemex was not immediately available for comment.
The payments, arbitrated by the International Chamber of
Commerce, had been due for the construction of two big offshore
platforms and related structures by a KBR subsidiary. KBR says
Pemex took possession of the facilities in early 2004, prior to
its completion of work set out in the contract.
In December 2009, the chamber granted KBR a base award of
$286 million, plus cost recovery and interest that put it above
the $350 million mark.
The Collegiate Court of Mexico later ruled that Pemex
deprived the ICC of jurisdiction by rescinding the contract in
2004, though other Mexican courts found in KBR's favor. KBR said
in July the Collegiate Court decision should not impede its
collection of the award since Pemex has significant U.S. assets.