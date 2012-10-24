Oct 24 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc
reported a loss on Wednesday due to a writedown related to a
2010 acquisition, while its adjusted earnings were in line with
expectations and its project backlog shrank over the quarter.
KBR made a third-quarter loss of $81 million, or 55 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $185 million, or $1.22 per
share, a year earlier.
While the year-earlier profit was lifted by 60 cents per
share by tax items, the current quarter included a charge of
$178 million, or $1.20 per share, related to a goodwill
writedown on the $280 million acquisition of Roberts & Schaefer.
Excluding items, KBR earned 65 cents per share, in line with
the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Bill Utt said while the emergence of North
American shale gas resources was an overall positive for KBR, it
had led to a "severe reduction" in the prospects for the legacy
Roberts & Schaefer business of handling solid fuel materials.
"If we look beyond the goodwill impairment, and despite some
headwinds at our U.S. Construction Business Unit and a legacy
Roberts & Schaefer project, I am extremely pleased with KBR`s
continued strong financial and operating performance," Utt said
in a statement.
Revenue fell 17 percent to just shy of $2 billion, below the
$2.23 billion expected by analysts. The top line has been
undercut by the wind-down of some U.S. military operations,
which are expected to generate revenues this year for KBR at
about a quarter of the 2011 level.
The Houston-based company's backlog fell to $14.8 billion in
the third quarter from $15.2 billion three months before, though
it is up 27 percent from the year before.