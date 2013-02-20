BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
Feb 20 KBR Inc reported on Wednesday a sharp decline in quarterly earnings, after expectations had been lowered by its profit warning last month, and the engineering company posted revenue that was below analysts' estimates.
KBR said it made a fourth-quarter profit of $30 million, or 20 cents per share, which was a third of the level a year before. Revenue fell 11 percent to $1.87 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Jan. 10, KBR had said its 2012 earnings would be lower than expected because of higher-than-anticipated project charges in its minerals and U.S. construction units.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources