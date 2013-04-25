April 25 Engineering company KBR Inc on
Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly
earnings and improved profit margins as it worked hard at
turning around some of its "problem projects."
In January, the company had cut estimates for 2012 earnings
because of higher-than-expected charges, including for two
projects in Indonesia and because of labor cost escalations on
U.S. construction work.
KBR reported a first-quarter profit of $88 million, or 59
cents per share, down from $91 million, or 61 cents per share, a
year before. Analysts had expected 47 cents per share, according
to the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.86 billion. The company's
backlog of projects declined in the quarter to $14.2 billion
from $14.9 billion three months before.
Shares of KBR rose more than 1 percent in after-hours
trading to $29.50, after a similar gain during regular trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.