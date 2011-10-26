* Q3 EPS ex-items 62 cts vs Wall Street view 68 cts
* Revenue down 3 pct at $2.39 bln
* Revises '11 EPS view to $3.15-$3.30, inc. 60 cts benefit
Oct 26 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N)
said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit fell short of Wall
Street estimates.
KBR listed negatives in the quarter that included a rise in
the forecast man-hour backlog on the huge Gorgon natural gas
project in Australia, lower award fees for its U.S. military
work, and lower volumes in its downstream and services arms.
KBR's third-quarter net income was $185 million, or $1.22
per share, compared with $97 million, or 62 cents per share, a
year before. Revenue fell 3 percent to $2.39 billion.
But excluding 60 cents per share from a discrete tax items
benefit, the company earned 62 cents per share, short of the 68
cents analysts, on average, had expected, according to the
average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company now expects a 2011 earnings per share of $3.15
to $3.30.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall)