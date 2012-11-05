EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 5 Stifel Financial Corp said it would buy smaller rival KBW Inc in a transaction valued at about $575 million, creating a middle-market investment bank focused on the financial services industry.
KBW shareholders will receive $17.50 per share comprised of $10 per share in cash and $7.50 per share in Stifel stock.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday: