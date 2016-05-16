May 16 KC Feed Co., Ltd.:

* Says it right issue of 3.7 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 1,990 won per share, for proceeds of 2.10 billion won for facilities and 5.31 billion won for operations

* Says employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 15 pct on July 21

* Shareholders of record on March 18 will have rights to purchase 0.2627289828 rights share for each share held during July 21 to July 22

* Listing date of Aug. 12 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: url.ms/4xqkw

