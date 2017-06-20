NAIROBI, June 20 Kenya's capital markets
regulator said on Tuesday that it had not received any
notification about a proposed acquisition by KCB Group
of a stake in National Bank of Kenya.
Last week, documents seen by Reuters showed that KCB had
proposed taking over National Bank through a share swap, saying
it would initially take over 70 percent of its shares, before
announcing its offer for the remaining stake.
"We wish to clarify that no regulatory filings have been
made to the Authority by KCB Group regarding this matter and no
confirmation of the existence of such a transaction has been
received," the Capital Markets Authority said in a statement.
KCB's Chief Executive Joshua Oigara confirmed that the bank
had sent an expression of interest in acquiring a controlling
stake in NBK to the finance ministry but offered no more
details.
Kenya's banking sector is experiencing consolidation after
the closure of three lenders last year exposed weaknesses caused
by lapses in corporate governance.
