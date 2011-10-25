* Fees and commissions rise on more transactions
* Says positive about full year prospects
(Adds details, analysts)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 25 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
boosted net interest income and fees and commissions to
post a 40 percent jump in pretax profit to 9.1 billion shillings
($90.55 million) for its nine months ended September, it said on
Tuesday.
The bank, which has the largest asset base in the country
and operates in several neighbouring countries from Rwanda to
South Sudan, said it was positive about the full year.
"On the basis of the strong performance for the nine months,
prospects for the full year remain positive," Chief Executive
Martin Oduor-Otieno said in a statement.
Fees and commissions rose 48 percent to 6.9 billion
shillings on the back of increased transactions while net
interest income went up by 14 percent to 16.6 billion.
Although KCB shares traded 1 percent higher at 15.05
shillings per share after the announcement, banking analysts
said the underlying earnings growth as reflected by earnings per
share was slower, at 15 percent to 2.91 shillings.
Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said
the biggest challenges facing KCB was credit risk on the back of
rising interest rates.
"Cost of funding is becoming huge and people's income are
getting squeezed because of high inflation," Nderi said.
Kenya and other countries in the region are experiencing
high interest rates after inflation rose this year and foreign
exchange rates experienced extreme volatility against the
dollar.
KCB chairman Peter Muthoka said the results were based on a
transformation initiative that led to the ouster of some senior
managers as well as growth in various business segments.
Total operating expenses accelerated by 19 percent on the
back of the transformation initiative and investments in the
network infrastructure, the bank said.
The bank also posted a 13 percent drop in provision for bad
debts to 1.4 billion shillings and lifted profit at operations
in other countries and from foreign exchange trading.
Deposits grew almost by a third to 252 billion shillings
while net loans and advances grew 41 percent to 194 billion.
"Our customer base now stands at 1.8 million for both retail
and corporate segments," Oduor-Otieno said.
($1 = 100.500 Kenyan Shillings)
(Editing by)