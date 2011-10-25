* Fees and commissions rise on more transactions

* Says positive about full year prospects (Adds details, analysts)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Oct 25 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) boosted net interest income and fees and commissions to post a 40 percent jump in pretax profit to 9.1 billion shillings ($90.55 million) for its nine months ended September, it said on Tuesday.

The bank, which has the largest asset base in the country and operates in several neighbouring countries from Rwanda to South Sudan, said it was positive about the full year.

"On the basis of the strong performance for the nine months, prospects for the full year remain positive," Chief Executive Martin Oduor-Otieno said in a statement.

Fees and commissions rose 48 percent to 6.9 billion shillings on the back of increased transactions while net interest income went up by 14 percent to 16.6 billion.

Although KCB shares traded 1 percent higher at 15.05 shillings per share after the announcement, banking analysts said the underlying earnings growth as reflected by earnings per share was slower, at 15 percent to 2.91 shillings.

Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said the biggest challenges facing KCB was credit risk on the back of rising interest rates.

"Cost of funding is becoming huge and people's income are getting squeezed because of high inflation," Nderi said.

Kenya and other countries in the region are experiencing high interest rates after inflation rose this year and foreign exchange rates experienced extreme volatility against the dollar.

KCB chairman Peter Muthoka said the results were based on a transformation initiative that led to the ouster of some senior managers as well as growth in various business segments.

Total operating expenses accelerated by 19 percent on the back of the transformation initiative and investments in the network infrastructure, the bank said.

The bank also posted a 13 percent drop in provision for bad debts to 1.4 billion shillings and lifted profit at operations in other countries and from foreign exchange trading.

Deposits grew almost by a third to 252 billion shillings while net loans and advances grew 41 percent to 194 billion.

"Our customer base now stands at 1.8 million for both retail and corporate segments," Oduor-Otieno said. ($1 = 100.500 Kenyan Shillings)