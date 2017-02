(Refiles to attach to alerts)

NAIROBI Oct 25 Kenya Commercial Bank raised net interest income and fees and commissions to post a 40 percent jump in its pretax profit to 9.1 billion shillings ($90.55 million) for its nine months ended September, it said on Tuesday.

The bank's fees and commissions rose 48 percent during the period to 6.9 billion shillings on the back of increased transactions while net interest income went up by 14 percent to 16.6 billion shillings, it said in a statement. ($1 = 100.500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)