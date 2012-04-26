NAIROBI, April 26 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
, the country's largest bank by assets, first-quarter
pretax profit rose 35 percent to 3.4 billion shillings ($40.8
million), the bank said on Thursday on its Twitter feed.
KCB, also in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan, had
forecast good results this year after navigating what it said
was a difficult 2011 marred by steep inflation, a plunge in the
local currency and the financial crisis in Europe.
The bank said total first-quarter operating income rose 30
percent to 10.3 billion shillings from 7.9 billion in the first
three months of 2011.
($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)
