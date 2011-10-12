BANGKOK Oct 12 Thailand's KCE Electronics Pcl said on Wednesday it had temporarily shut its plant at Hi-Tech Industrial Estate in the central province of Ayutthaya as flooding had caused power to be lost.

A flood prevention embankment at the estate had suffered minor damage and efforts were under way to repair it, it said in a statement.

"At this moment, the flood water has not surged into the estate area; however, the Industrial Estate Authority has asked for cooperation from all companies inside the estate to stop production for safety purposes," its statement said.

The power for operations had been shut off since this morning, its said.

The damage cannot be assessed at the moment but the company said it had full insurance coverage on property damage for flooding and sufficient cover for losses from business interruption. (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)