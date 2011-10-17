BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's KCE Electronics Pcl :

* Expects to take 2-3 months to reinstate plant facilities and repair machinery in order to resume operations to normal capacity, the company told the stock exchange

* The company temporarily shut its plant at Hi-Tech Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya from Oct. 12 after floods

* Says it is monitoring the situation at its Lat Krabang Industrial estate, which is in the flood risk area; its other plant at Bangpoo Industrial Estate has not been affected (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)