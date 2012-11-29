ALMATY Nov 29 Kcell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile operator, expects to be valued at between $2.1 billion and $2.6 billion when it floats a quarter of its shares in London and Almaty next month, the company said on Thursday.

Kcell, majority owned by Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera , set the price range for its initial public offering at between $10.50 and $13.00 per global depositary receipt, the company said in a statement.

It said bookbuilding and the IPO roadshow were expected to be completed on Dec. 11. (Reporting By Robin Paxton; Editing by Katya Golubkova)