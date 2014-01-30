ALMATY Jan 30 KCell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said net profit for 2013 rose by 2.5 percent to 63.4 billion tenge ($408 million) last year.

Revenue grew 3.1 percent to 187.6 billion tenge last year, driven by demand for its data services as the rollout of the 3G standard network continued.

($1 = 155.50 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)