Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ALMATY Jan 30 KCell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said net profit for 2013 rose by 2.5 percent to 63.4 billion tenge ($408 million) last year.
Revenue grew 3.1 percent to 187.6 billion tenge last year, driven by demand for its data services as the rollout of the 3G standard network continued.
($1 = 155.50 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)