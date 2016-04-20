ALMATY, April 20 The net profit of Kazakhstan's biggest mobile operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based Telia, fell 49.9 percent on the year to 6.625 billion tenge ($19.7 million) in the first quarter of 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

"As expected the first quarter of the current year has been challenging as a result of the tough competitive environment and continued macroeconomic uncertainty," the firm quoted chief executive Arti Ots as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)