ALMATY Jan 27 Kazakhstan's biggest mobile
telecoms network operator KCell , controlled
by Sweden-based Telia, said on Friday its
fourth-quarter net income fell 84.9 percent to 1.05 billion
tenge ($3.2 million).
"2016 was extremely challenging for Kcell, although at the
end of the year we saw early signs of market stabilisation,"
Chief Executive Arti Ots said in a statement.
"As we move into 2017, there are positive signs of economic
recovery in Kazakhstan, with an easing in consumer price
inflation and indications of growth in the economy."
($1 = 328.28 tenge)
