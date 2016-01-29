ALMATY Jan 29 The net profit of Kazakh mobile telecommunications operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based TeliaSonera, fell 45 percent on the year to 6.966 billion tenge in the fourth quarter of 2015, the company said on Friday.

The London-listed firm said its net profit fell 20 percent in the full year, to 46.632 billion tenge ($125.5 million), while revenue dropped 10.2 percent to 168.4 billion tenge in the same period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)