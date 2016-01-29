Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ALMATY Jan 29 The net profit of Kazakh mobile telecommunications operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based TeliaSonera, fell 45 percent on the year to 6.966 billion tenge in the fourth quarter of 2015, the company said on Friday.
The London-listed firm said its net profit fell 20 percent in the full year, to 46.632 billion tenge ($125.5 million), while revenue dropped 10.2 percent to 168.4 billion tenge in the same period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order