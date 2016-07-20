ALMATY, July 20 Kazakhstan's biggest mobile operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based Telia , said on Wednesday its second-quarter net income fell 59.1 percent to 4.630 billion tenge ($13.67 million).

"The operating environment in the first half of 2016 continued to be characterized by low price levels and macroeconomic uncertainty," chief executive Arti Ots said in a statement. ($1 = 338.6800 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)